Mural of ousted Ukraine leader Viktor Yanukovych, a former Donetsk governor (Photo: Thierry Ehrmann)

Donetsk seizure raises concern of Ukraine escalation

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A Crimea-type operation in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, on Sunday (6 April) has raised concerns Russia is about to escalate the crisis.

Some 200 masked men from a group calling itself the “Rossiyskiy Sektor” used stun grenades to force their way into the local government building in the city, before erecting barricades outside and calling for a referendum on the Donetsk region’s independence.

Pro-Russian separatists the same day attacked local government buildings in Kharkiv and Lu...

