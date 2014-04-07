Donetsk seizure raises concern of Ukraine escalation

A Crimea-type operation in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, on Sunday (6 April) has raised concerns Russia is about to escalate the crisis.

Some 200 masked men from a group calling itself the “Rossiyskiy Sektor” used stun grenades to force their way into the local government building in the city, before erecting barricades outside and calling for a referendum on the Donetsk region’s independence.

Pro-Russian separatists the same day attacked local government buildings in Kharkiv and Lu...