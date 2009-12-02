Luxembourg leader set to extend euro zone reign

Luxembourg's Prime Minister, Jean-Claude Juncker, looks set to receive a fresh mandate under Lisbon Treaty rules as head of the 16-nation group that shares the euro currency.

"We all agreed that in January the Eurogroup president (chairman) will be elected for two and a half years," Mr Juncker told a news conference after a meeting of euro area finance ministers on Tuesday (1 December).

The Lisbon Treaty – a new EU rulebook that started on 1 December - brings about a number of in...