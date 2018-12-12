Ad
euobserver
TurkStream 2 runs under the Black Sea to Turkey, replacing SouthStream (Photo: gazprom.ru)

Deja vu: Bulgaria pipeline to face EU scrutiny

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Bulgaria is to face renewed EU scrutiny over a Russia gas pipeline, four years after its previous project failed.

The European Commission would "not support it" if the pipeline did not meet conditions, Maros Sefcovic, the commission vice-president, who is in charge of EU energy policy, has said.

The commission would "react within its remits" if Bulgaria harmed EU energy security, he added in remarks to EUobserver on Tuesday (11 December).

Bulgaria's 484-km pipeline is to s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russia opens third front in war on Ukraine
US mauls Germany over Russia pipeline
EU states and Israel sign gas pipeline deal
TurkStream 2 runs under the Black Sea to Turkey, replacing SouthStream (Photo: gazprom.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections