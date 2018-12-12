Deja vu: Bulgaria pipeline to face EU scrutiny

Bulgaria is to face renewed EU scrutiny over a Russia gas pipeline, four years after its previous project failed.
The European Commission would "not support it" if the pipeline did not meet conditions, Maros Sefcovic, the commission vice-president, who is in charge of EU energy policy, has said.
The commission would "react within its remits" if Bulgaria harmed EU energy security, he added in remarks to EUobserver on Tuesday (11 December).
Bulgaria's 484-km pipeline is to s...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
