Nordea bank's Stockholm building (Photo: Jorge Lascar)

Nordic region's top bank in new Russia funds complaint

Nordics
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nordea bank, the Nordic region's largest lender, handled $175m (€150m) of suspicious Russian money linked to the death of anti-corruption activist Sergei Magnitsky, according to a complaint.

The money flowed through 365 accounts at Nordea's branches in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, the complaint, filed by Magnitsky's former employer, Bill Browder, in all four Nordic jurisdictions, said.

It flowed in "substantial" chunks from firms in Estonia and Lithuania which conducted n...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Danish bank accused of Russia money laundering
Estonia joins US in passing Magnitsky law
Cyprus: Russia's EU weak link?
