The Magnitsky Act - and its name

On Thursday, the European Parliament will vote on a resolution to introduce a sanctions regime for human rights violations, more known as a "European Magnitsky Act".
The parliament has prior to this adopted a report on EU-Russia political relations, which included a call for a European Magnitsky Act.
We must now act on these calls for common action.
It is regrettable that me...
Gunnar Hokmark is an MEP and head of the Swedish European People's Party delegation in the European Parliament.
