EU says Hungary's anti-Juncker campaign is fake news

The European Commission on Tuesday (19 February) lashed out against a campaign launched by the Hungarian government the day before accusing the president of the EU executive Jean-Claude Juncker of threatening Hungary's security with migration plans.
"The Juncker commission made a commitment to fight disinformation and fake news and this case is no exception. The Hungarian government campaign beggars belief. It is shocking that such a ludicrous conspiracy theory has reached the mainstre...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
