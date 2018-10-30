Ad
euobserver
'We are leaving, but we want to continue to see the EU strong,' May pledged in Oslo. (Photo: Sara Johannessen / Nordic Council)

May highlights environment in post-Brexit Nordic relations

by Lisbeth Kirk, Oslo,

The environment could be a key element in Nordic countries' cooperation with the UK after Brexit, UK prime minister Theresa May told prime ministers and parliament members gathering in the Nordic Council in Oslo on Tuesday (30 October).

"Environmental protection, international development and a rules-based international order are just three of the areas which the UK and Nordic nations are already cooperating closely on," May said.

"I believe they could be the pillars on which we b...

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

'We are leaving, but we want to continue to see the EU strong,' May pledged in Oslo. (Photo: Sara Johannessen / Nordic Council)

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

