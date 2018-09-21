Sound of discord at 'Sound of Music' Salzburg summit

The residents of Salzburg are used to a lot of hype and fuss going on in their city. Every year during the summer months, the birthplace of Mozart hosts the world-renowned Salzburg music festival that attracts thousands of visitors, celebrities and politicians who all come to see the most exquisite opera, concerts and theatre.

This time around, there was no less hype when on Wednesday the 28 EU heads of state and government touched down on the small, regional airport of Salzburg.

<...