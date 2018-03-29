MEPs condemn Selmayr job 'coup' but no resignation call

MEPs have said that the appointment of Martin Selmayr as European Commission secretary general was a "coup-like action" but they will not ask for his resignation.

"The two-steps nomination of the secretary general constitutes a coup-like action which stretched and possibly even overstretched the limits of the law," says the draft of a European Parliament resolution published on Wednesday (28 March).

At a college meeting in February where commissioners were not aware of the move ...