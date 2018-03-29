Ad
euobserver
Martin Selmayr's (l) move to EU Commission secretary general 'stretched and possibly even overstretched the limits of the law,' MEPs say (Photo: European Commission)

MEPs condemn Selmayr job 'coup' but no resignation call

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

MEPs have said that the appointment of Martin Selmayr as European Commission secretary general was a "coup-like action" but they will not ask for his resignation.

"The two-steps nomination of the secretary general constitutes a coup-like action which stretched and possibly even overstretched the limits of the law," says the draft of a European Parliament resolution published on Wednesday (28 March).

At a college meeting in February where commissioners were not aware of the move ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

EU commissioner ducks questions on Selmayr affair
Selmayr case symptomatic, says EU novel author
EU parliament united against Selmayr promotion
EU Commission defiant ahead of Selmayr hearing
Martin Selmayr's (l) move to EU Commission secretary general 'stretched and possibly even overstretched the limits of the law,' MEPs say (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections