The challenge of artificial intelligence

The parliamentary committee for internal market and consumer protection (IMCO) is working on one of the most fundamental principles of the European Union: the single market.

The entire Brexit saga shows once more how difficult it is to leave the single market once you have been a part of it. But also how beneficial it is to be a member of the EU.

After decades of living in a common internal market, many people seem to have forgotten how important it is, and how easy.

But w...