Brexit vote prompts Tusk to seek further extension

European council president Donald Tusk said he will press for a Brexit extension after UK lawmakers demanded more time despite reaching a deal on leaving the European Union.
"I will recommend the EU27 accept the UK request for an extension. For this, I will propose a written procedure," said Tusk in a tweet on Tuesday (23 October), meaning there will be no special EU summit.
The announcement came amid a marathon session in Westminster earlier on Tuesday in which British MPs approv...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
