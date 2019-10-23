Ad
euobserver
Tusk says the latest extension demand won't require an EU summit (Photo: European Parliament)

Brexit vote prompts Tusk to seek further extension

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Strasbourg,

European council president Donald Tusk said he will press for a Brexit extension after UK lawmakers demanded more time despite reaching a deal on leaving the European Union.

"I will recommend the EU27 accept the UK request for an extension. For this, I will propose a written procedure," said Tusk in a tweet on Tuesday (23 October), meaning there will be no special EU summit.

The announcement came amid a marathon session in Westminster earlier on Tuesday in which British MPs approv...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU open to imminent Brexit extension, Tusk indicates
MPs vote on Johnson's latest push for Brexit deal
Tusk says the latest extension demand won't require an EU summit (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections