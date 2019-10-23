Brexit vote prompts Tusk to seek further extension

European council president Donald Tusk said he will press for a Brexit extension after UK lawmakers demanded more time despite reaching a deal on leaving the European Union.

"I will recommend the EU27 accept the UK request for an extension. For this, I will propose a written procedure," said Tusk in a tweet on Tuesday (23 October), meaning there will be no special EU summit.

The announcement came amid a marathon session in Westminster earlier on Tuesday in which British MPs approv...