Migrants in Libya. The EU has made deals with Libya, Turkey or Niger, to keep asylum seekers away from Europe. Now, the EU is planning to evacuate 500 migrants in Libya and send them to Rwanda (Photo: ECHO/M.Eick)

Will EU keep paying to keep migrants away?

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Four years since the peak of the migration crisis in Europe, member states still have not found a coordinated solution to tackle migratory consequences in an effective way.

Since populist and anti-migration governments succeed entering into European politics, the EU has made deals with several countries, such as Libya, Turkey or Niger, to keep asylum seekers away from Europe's shores.

In February 2017, EU leaders agreed on increasing cooperation with Libya to reduce irregular imm...

