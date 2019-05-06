Ad
Turkey split Cyprus in two following its invasion in 1974 (Photo: michael kirian)

Turkey drills for gas in Cyprus' waters, prompting EU outcry

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU and US have urged Turkey to stop drilling for gas in Cyprus' maritime zone - but Ankara has told its allies it would do so anyway.

Brussels and Washington spoke out over the weekend after a Turkish ship called Fatih, meaning "Conqueror", began drilling a 5,500-metre well in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday (3 May) in a zone claimed both by Cyprus and by the Turkey-backed, breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

"We urgently call on Turkey to ... refrain from ...

