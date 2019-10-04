Ad
People are sleeping in tents in makeshift camps around government-run facilities, or just out in the open. (Photo: Save the Children)

Greece needs to face reality about asylum seekers

Migration
Opinion
by Eva Cossé and Philippe Dam, Brussels,

The Greek islands are under the spotlight again, as a new wave of tragic events has hit asylum seekers trapped there.

On 29 September, a big fire broke out in Moria - the notorious camp on the island of Lesbos - killing one woman, and injuring at least nine more people, including a baby, the health ministry report...

Migration Opinion

Author Bio

Eva Cossé is the Greece researcher, and Philippe Dam is Europe and Central Asia advocacy director, both at Human Rights Watch.

