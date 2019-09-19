France, Italy want 'automatic' distribution of migrants

France and Italy want arriving migrants rescued from the Mediterranean Sea to be automatically distributed throughout the European Union.
The demands, made on Wednesday (18 September) in Rome by French president Emmanuel Macron and Italy's prime minister Giuseppe Conte, come ahead of a meeting among interior ministers next week in Malta.
"I am convinced that an automatic European mechanism is needed for the reception of immigrants," said Macron, suggesting penalties be imposed on ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.