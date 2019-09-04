Ad
Facebook was used to dupe Latvian soldiers into disclosing unit locations (Photo: portal gda)

Nato Stratcom finds EU election manipulation 'loopholes'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Riga,

Nato experts on online manipulation have identified loopholes that may have been exploited to influence voters in the lead up to the May European elections.

Janis Sarts, who heads the Riga-based Nato Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence, said it remains unclear if the loopholes had actually been utilised, because social media platforms will not give them access to data.

"The only data we can access is Twitter or Russian Vkontakte but it was not very extensively used," he ...

Facebook was used to dupe Latvian soldiers into disclosing unit locations (Photo: portal gda)

