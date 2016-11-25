Schulz: the end of a one-man parliament

Many glowing things have been said about Martin Schulz since he announced on Thursday (24 November) that he would leave Brussels next year to try his luck in German politics instead.

His colleagues paid tribute so solemn that one would be pardoned to forget that Schulz left because they wouldn't support him for another term as the president of the European Parliament.

The former book-seller from Wuerselen first entered the parliament in 1994 and rose to prominence nine years lat...