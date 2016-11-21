Ad
euobserver
MEPs are in Strasbourg this week (Photo: European Parliament)

Turkey and Ukraine This WEEK

Agenda
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Souring relations with Turkey come to a head as MEPs vote on a motion proposing to end accession talks at the plenary session in Strasbourg this week.

The vote on Thursday (24 November) to stop Turkey's EU membership bid is not binding but sends a powerful political signal that the widening gap between Brussels and Ankara is unlikely to be bridged any time soon.

With EU lawmakers having cancelled a trip to Turkey last week an...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Obama visits EU This Week
MEPs are in Strasbourg this week (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections