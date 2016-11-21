Turkey and Ukraine This WEEK

Souring relations with Turkey come to a head as MEPs vote on a motion proposing to end accession talks at the plenary session in Strasbourg this week.
The vote on Thursday (24 November) to stop Turkey's EU membership bid is not binding but sends a powerful political signal that the widening gap between Brussels and Ankara is unlikely to be bridged any time soon.
With EU lawmakers having cancelled a trip to Turkey last week an...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
