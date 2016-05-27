Investor rights at risk in EU, member states warn

A group of member states want the European Commission to set up a mechanism strengthening investor rights inside the EU.
Five countries - Austria, Finland, France, Germany and the Netherlands - have said there should be an EU mechanism that reinforces the protection regime for investors in the bloc.
They detailed their ideas in a an informal proposal that warned of a legal void that could occur after some current rules protecting cross-border investments are scrapped.
The...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here