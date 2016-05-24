Austria vote is wake-up call for EU left

In a nail-biting finale, Alexander van der Bellen on Monday (23 May) secured a tiny majority of 50.3 percent to prevent Norbert Hofer becoming the EU’s first far-right head of state.

It was the happy ending to a comeback-of-the-year campaign that Van der Bellen and his team pulled off in the last two weeks.

Norbert “the pinstriped-Nazi” Hofer, was unable to defend the 14-point lead that he had established in the first round o...