May: 'These tragedies have been exacerbated by the European system of no borders' (Photo: The Council of the European Union")

UK proposes new EU free movement rules

Migration
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The British government has said EU free movement should be limited to people who have a job to go to.

Home secretary Theresa May put forward the idea in an op-ed in the Sunday Times on 30 August.

“Reducing net EU migration need not mean undermining the principle of free movement. When it was first enshrined, free movement meant the freedom to move to a job, not the freedom to cross borders to loo...

