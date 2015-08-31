UK proposes new EU free movement rules

The British government has said EU free movement should be limited to people who have a job to go to.
Home secretary Theresa May put forward the idea in an op-ed in the Sunday Times on 30 August.
“Reducing net EU migration need not mean undermining the principle of free movement. When it was first enshrined, free movement meant the freedom to move to a job, not the freedom to cross borders to loo...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
