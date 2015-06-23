Ad
EU parliament media team working on 2014 elections (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU drafts plan on Russia's media 'misuse'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU institutions aim to counter Russian propaganda with “positive” messages, media funding, and closer regulation, a new action plan says.

The plan, a nine-page paper drafted by the EU foreign service and seen by EUobserver, will be discussed by ministers at a general affairs council on Tuesday (23 June), with a view to adoption by leaders on Thursday.

It notes that Russia’s “use and misuse of communication tools” has “played an important role in the dramatic political, economic,...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

