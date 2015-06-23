EU drafts plan on Russia's media 'misuse'

EU institutions aim to counter Russian propaganda with “positive” messages, media funding, and closer regulation, a new action plan says.

The plan, a nine-page paper drafted by the EU foreign service and seen by EUobserver, will be discussed by ministers at a general affairs council on Tuesday (23 June), with a view to adoption by leaders on Thursday.

It notes that Russia’s “use and misuse of communication tools” has “played an important role in the dramatic political, economic,...