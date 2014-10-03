Ad
Nuland earned a name for plain speech when she said 'fuck the EU' in a leaked conversation on Ukraine (Photo: mold.gov)

US diplomat lashes out at Hungary's Orban

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Victoria Nuland, the US' top diplomat on Europe, has indirectly criticised Hungarian leader Viktor Orban for the “cancer” of “democratic backsliding”.

Speaking at the Center for European Policy Analysis, a think tank in Washington, on Thursday (2 October), she said: “Central Europe is once again on the frontline in the fight to protect our security and values. And today, that fight is once...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

