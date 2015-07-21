Ad
Bedouin women at home in Susya (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

EU urges Israel to halt demolition of Bedouin village

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has urged Israel not to destroy a Bedouin village in the West Bank, amid a new French initiative on how to restart peace talks.

It said on Monday (20 July) the plan “for forced transfer of population and demolition of Palestinian housing and infrastructure in the Susya and Abu Nwar communities” is part of wider settlement expansion which “seriously threaten[s] the two-state solution”.

The statement, by foreign ministers, comes after Israeli authorities decided to demolish...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

