euobserver
Back in Brussels. Yanis Varoufakis will present his government's reform programme on Monday. (Photo: Council of European Union)

Greece and eurozone recovery top the bill this WEEK

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The future of Greece's bailout and ways to inject energy into the eurozone economy will again dominate the agenda of EU politicians this week.

Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis will set out his government’s economic reform plan at Monday’s (9 March) Eurogroup meeting, warning that rejection could prompt fresh elections, less than two months after his left-wing Syriza party took power.

Ministers agreed to give Greece four months to renegotiate its bailout programme provided t...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

