One year on, France still feels Charlie Hebdo shock

A year on, things seem back to normal with Charlie Hebdo. On the cover of the satirical weekly's latest issue, published Wednesday (6 January), God is running away, with blood on his beard and tunic and a Kalashnikov on his back. The headline: "One year on: the assassin is still at large."

As in the good old days, the cover has infuriated the Vatican.

“Behind the deceptive flag of uncompromising secularism, the weekly is forgetting once more what religious leaders of every faith u...