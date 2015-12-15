Ad
Juncker (l) with Putin and Merkel at the Paris climate conference in November (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Poland and Lithuania rebuke Juncker on Russia

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland and Lithuania have rebuked the EU Commission for seeking closer economic ties with Russia while it continues to wage war in Ukraine.

Their foreign ministers, Witold Waszczykowski and Linas Linkevicius, said “we [the EU] have to stop sending optimistic and encouraging signals” to Moscow at a “sensitive” moment in relations.

They issued the warning in a letter, dated 11 December and seen by EUobserver, to the EU trade commissioner, Cecilia Malmstroem, and the EU foreign rel...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

