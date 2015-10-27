Dombrovskis to Greece: 'No time to lose'

European Commission vice-president for the euro, Valdis Dombrovskis, on a visit to Athens on Monday (26 October), warned the Greek government that "there is no time to lose" in implementing the measures asked for by creditors.

"We need to work very intensively to ensure that there is no additional delay" on the first review of the bailout plan, he said.

"The intention is still to complete the review in the next month but that would require intensive work".

