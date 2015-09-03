Agriculture MEPs call for rejection of GMO plan

MEPs from the agriculture committee spoke out on Thursday (3 September) against a proposal by the European Commission to allow member states to ban the use of genetically modified organisms (GMOs), in the first legal protest following an already widely verbalised opposition to the plan.

A majority in the committee voted to accept without amendments the text written by German centre-right MEP Albert Dess, calling on the EP's environmental committee - which has the lead in the dossier - “...