Big Data poses questions about human role in society

Big Data is expected to enable machines to take over some tasks once performed by people, posing larger questions about the role of humans in future societies.
Some, like Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, even say computers will take over humans and turn us into their “pets”.
In a recent interview with Australia’s Financial Review,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.