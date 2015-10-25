Austrian police fear 'problems' if Germany slows refugee intake

Refugees and authorities on the Slovenia-Austria border seem interested in getting people through the new corridor into the EU as quickly as possible, amid thousands of fresh arrivals.

The crossing between Slovenia’s Sentilj and Austria’s Spielfeld, two sleepy towns less than a kilometre apart on either side of the border, has become the new flashpoint in the migrant crisis, after Hungary sealed its frontier withy Croatia over a week ago.

Some 2,000 people seeking refuge in Eu...