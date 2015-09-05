Migrants walk to Austria, as EU ministers scratch heads

Thousands of exhausted migrants reached Austria from Hungary on Saturday (5 September) morning, while EU ministers in Luxembourg seemed unable to agree what to do about Europe’s largest migrant crisis since World War II.
Austria said migrants can claim asylum there or move on to Germany.
The asylum seekers started their march towards the Alpine country after being stranded for days at the Keleti railway station in Budapest, with Hungarian authorities barring them from boarding t...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
