Ad
euobserver
Germany has adopted an open door policy, while easterly EU states build fences (Photo: European Council)

Migrants walk to Austria, as EU ministers scratch heads

EU & the World
Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Luxembourg,

Thousands of exhausted migrants reached Austria from Hungary on Saturday (5 September) morning, while EU ministers in Luxembourg seemed unable to agree what to do about Europe’s largest migrant crisis since World War II.

Austria said migrants can claim asylum there or move on to Germany.

The asylum seekers started their march towards the Alpine country after being stranded for days at the Keleti railway station in Budapest, with Hungarian authorities barring them from boarding t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Hungary U-turn on migrant trains prompts unrest
Germany, Italy alarmed by EU disunity on migrants
Orban: Migrant crisis is Germany's problem
Refugee quotas 'unacceptable' for Visegrad states
Germany has adopted an open door policy, while easterly EU states build fences (Photo: European Council)

Tags

EU & the WorldMigration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections