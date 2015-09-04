Ad
Prague: Visegrads say EU should tackle causes of migration (Photo: Crail Elliot)

Refugee quotas 'unacceptable' for Visegrad states

Migration
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The four Visegrad Group states - the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia - reaffirmed Friday (4 September) their opposition to quotas of refugee relocation between EU countries.

"Any proposal leading to [the] introduction of mandatory and permanent quotas as solidarity measures would be unacceptable”, the four prime ministers said in a statement after meeting in Prague.

The communique, which, the PMs say "will serve as a basis for co-ordinated positions" for the upcoming...

Migration

