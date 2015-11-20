Ad
euobserver
'Deciding who can pass on the basis of nationality is not acceptable,' said the UN (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Balkan countries close borders to 'economic migrants'

Migration
Rule of Law
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Four countries along the migratory route in the western Balkans have in one day closed their borders to all migrants except those from Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, in a move that each justified because of restrictions imposed by the next country in the chain.

Thousands of people are now at risk of being stranded in a No man's land, and the developments create new tensions between the former members of Yugoslavia.

The restrictions started with EU member Slovenia, which said on Th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationRule of Law

Related articles

Balkan migrant route plan full of caveats
EU considers migrant 'processing centres' in Balkans
Slovenia erects fence to 'channel' migrants
'Deciding who can pass on the basis of nationality is not acceptable,' said the UN (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Tags

MigrationRule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections