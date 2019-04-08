EU and China struggle over key concerns ahead of summit

The EU is gearing up for a crucial summit with China on Tuesday (9 April), as the the bloc tries to redefine its position in the shifting global order between China and the US.

Chinese premier Li Keqiang will attend the 21st China-EU summit in Brussels and meet with EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk. The two economic superpowers share €1bn trade daily.

Yet the summit might not produce a joint statement - as previous Chinese pl...