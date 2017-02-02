Climate experts are eco imperialists, says Trump adviser

A Donald Trump adviser on the environment has told his EU counterparts that climate experts are "urban-eco imperialists".

Climate-change denier Myron Ebell, who headed Trump's transition team for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), was speaking in Brussels on Wednesday (1 February) at an event hosted by British Conservative MEP Daniel Hannan.

"The first point I want to make here is concentrate whenever you hear from an environmental expert, think that he is an urban eco-imp...