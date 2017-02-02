Ad
euobserver
Greenpeace activist confronts Myron Ebell (Photo: EUobserver)

Climate experts are eco imperialists, says Trump adviser

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A Donald Trump adviser on the environment has told his EU counterparts that climate experts are "urban-eco imperialists".

Climate-change denier Myron Ebell, who headed Trump's transition team for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), was speaking in Brussels on Wednesday (1 February) at an event hosted by British Conservative MEP Daniel Hannan.

"The first point I want to make here is concentrate whenever you hear from an environmental expert, think that he is an urban eco-imp...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Trump causes 'anxiety' about Paris climate deal
euobserver

