euobserver
Katainen: the investment fund "functions as planned" (Photo: European Commission)

Commission defends extending investment plan

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The European Commission on Tuesday (29 November) tried to diffuse doubts over its flagship investment plan saying it would continue extending it.

"EFSI functions as planned. It crowds in private resources from the market," commission vice-president Jyrki Katainen told journalists, referring to the European Fund for Strategic Investments, the vehicle through which the EU raises private money to finance projects.

Launched in 2015, the investment plan, often called Juncker plan afte...

