This WEEK in the European Union

The European Parliament will meet for the penultimate time before dissolving for the June European election with some heavy duty legislation up for discussion and vote, while the European Commission is set to unveil controversial proposals on reforming the bloc's Common Fisheries Policy.
One of the most important laws, set for approval by euro-deputies on Wednesday (22 April), concerns liberalising the EU's gas and electricity sectors. The package gives member state liberalising - or un...
