Europe must empower its cities to respond to refugee crisis

The refugee crisis is one we must address in our cities. Many cities around Europe have become hubs for thousands of people seeking international protection.
Long before Germany opened its borders in September 2015, ahead of the height of the crisis, cities like Barcelona have been calling for a more constructive and humanitarian response.
Through Eurocities we have a strong and united voice. Barcelona is among the 139 major European cities calling on the EU institutions for grea...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here