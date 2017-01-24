EU to Trump: Protectionism is 'doomed to fail'

The EU’s trade commissioner has said that new efforts to reimpose trade barriers were "doomed to fail" in reaction to Donald Trump’s U-turn on an Asian deal.
Cecilia Malmstroem, who spoke at a think tank in Brussels on Tuesday (25 January), also said that a world without free trade would be “little short of catastrophic”.
US president Trump on Monday withdrew from the TPP agreement, a free-trade deal between 11 Pacific region nations.
His decision, as well as his verbal att...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
