Commissioner Malmstrom said only an open Europe can be successful

EU to Trump: Protectionism is 'doomed to fail'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU’s trade commissioner has said that new efforts to reimpose trade barriers were "doomed to fail" in reaction to Donald Trump’s U-turn on an Asian deal.

Cecilia Malmstroem, who spoke at a think tank in Brussels on Tuesday (25 January), also said that a world without free trade would be “little short of catastrophic”.

US president Trump on Monday withdrew from the TPP agreement, a free-trade deal between 11 Pacific region nations.

His decision, as well as his verbal att...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

