Juncker told MEPs in September 2015 that he had no role in the LuxLeaks scandal (Photo: European Parliament)

Juncker blocked tax reform, leaked cables say

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker helped block measures to curtail tax avoidance during his time as prime minister of Luxembourg, according to leaked documents.

German diplomatic cables leaked to German radio group NDR reportedly describe how Luxembourg railed against efforts to crack down on tax avoidance schemes under Juncker's stewardship.

Shared with the Guardian newspaper and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, a Washington-based club, e...

