Ad
euobserver
Eight years of civil war have left much of Syria in ruins (Photo: Reuters/Omar Sanadiki)

Turkey to enter Syria war after US gives green light

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US has given Turkey a green light to send its forces into northern Syria, posing a threat to the West's Kurdish allies in the region.

"Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into northern Syria," the White House said in a statement on Sunday (6 October) after US president Donald Trump spoke with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan by phone.

The 150 or so US special forces that had been stationed there "will not support or be involved in the operat...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

A message to the EU from Syria
US allies in dismay at Trump's Syria pull-out
Pentagon: ISIS is resurgent in Syria
Eight years of civil war have left much of Syria in ruins (Photo: Reuters/Omar Sanadiki)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections