Ursula von der Leyen (centre) met with parliamentary parties before MEPs confirmed her position by just nine votes this summer (Photo: European Parliament)

EU leaders to warn von der Leyen over 'giving in' to MEPs

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders are expected to tell European commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen to "rebalance" her priorities in line with that of member states - and not "give in" to the European parliament, several EU diplomats said on Wednesday (16 October).

Von der Leyen will meet all EU leaders for the first time since her nomination at the EU summit on Thursday (17 October).

The launch of her commission has been delayed by a month, until 1 December, after three commissioners fail...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

