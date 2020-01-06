Ad
euobserver
The Persian Gulf is on a knife-edge, after Iranian general Qassem Suleimani was assassinated on 3 January by an American drone attack (Photo: kamshots)

Analysis

Suleimani assassination strengthens Iranian regime

EU & the World
by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

On Friday 3 January, at 4AM Central European Time, American president Donald Trump tweeted the American flag. Without explanation. Shortly thereafter it became clear why.

The White House stated that Qassem Suleimani and some other Iranian militia leaders died in a drone attack on the airport of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Trump's tweet symbolises an American victory over Iran. But that could be a mistake.

Suleimani was no ordinary Iranian general. Over the past decade he h...

