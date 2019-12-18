When trust is low, 'servant leadership' is the answer

What can the member states do to address the rampant lack of trust that reigns supreme between them?
I have argued in these pages that Europe is a structurally unstable continent in which nations have very little trust in each other.
America's presence in Europe alleviated this for more than two generations which is why, since the late 1940s, the ever-present mistrust wasn't as blatantly on the surface of European affairs as it...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Jan Techau is a senior fellow and director of the Europe Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF).
Jan Techau is a senior fellow and director of the Europe Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF).