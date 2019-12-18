Ad
euobserver
It's a fact that European leaders don't trust other European leaders with their money, their security or their borders (Photo: German Marshall Fund)

Column

When trust is low, 'servant leadership' is the answer

Opinion
by Jan Techau, Berlin,

What can the member states do to address the rampant lack of trust that reigns supreme between them?

I have argued in these pages that Europe is a structurally unstable continent in which nations have very little trust in each other.

America's presence in Europe alleviated this for more than two generations which is why, since the late 1940s, the ever-present mistrust wasn't as blatantly on the surface of European affairs as it...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
OpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jan Techau is a senior fellow and director of the Europe Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF).

Related articles

Don't lead Europe by triggering its fears
Habsburg lessons for Europe's foreign policy
These are the crunch issues for the 2019-2024 EU commission
It's a fact that European leaders don't trust other European leaders with their money, their security or their borders (Photo: German Marshall Fund)

Tags

OpinionColumn

Author Bio

Jan Techau is a senior fellow and director of the Europe Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF).

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections