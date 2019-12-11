Survey marks EU optimism on eve of UK's Brexit election

Most Europeans believe their country ought to stay in the EU, as British people prepare to vote in a Brexit-dominated election.
Some 59 percent of people told a European Parliament poll, published on Tuesday (10 December), that EU membership was a "good thing".
The figure was five points higher than before the Brexit referendum in mid-2016.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.