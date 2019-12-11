Ad
London: Voting to start 7AM on Thursday (Photo: Davide D'Amico)

Survey marks EU optimism on eve of UK's Brexit election

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Most Europeans believe their country ought to stay in the EU, as British people prepare to vote in a Brexit-dominated election.

Some 59 percent of people told a European Parliament poll, published on Tuesday (10 December), that EU membership was a "good thing".

The figure was five points higher than before the Brexit referendum in mid-2016.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005.

