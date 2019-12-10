Does Malta's Labour Party now belong in S&D?

The Maltese Labour Party is a curious creature.

It has a long and proud tradition of fighting for the rights of the working class and the poorer segments of Maltese society. In that respect, it forms part of the wider European social democratic history of the 20th century.

Unlike many of its sister parties in Europe, it has also, so far, managed to maintain a strong anchorage among its traditional base.

In other ways, the Partit Laburista (Labour Party) quite radically dep...