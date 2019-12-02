Ad
The lack of agreement might undermine the entire accord and even lead to an increase in emissions (Photo: Jeanne Menjoulet)

COP25 talks open in Madrid, with focus on carbon market

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

About 200 heads of government and state and more than 25,000 delegates from all over the world, will gather at the UN climate conference (COP25) on Monday (2 December) to address the challenges of the climate change.

Establishing rules for carbon markets and finding a common time frame will be the priorities for COP25.

"In the crucial 12 months ahead, it is essential that we secure more ambitious national commitments - particularly from the main emitters - to immediately start r...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

