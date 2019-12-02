COP25 talks open in Madrid, with focus on carbon market

About 200 heads of government and state and more than 25,000 delegates from all over the world, will gather at the UN climate conference (COP25) on Monday (2 December) to address the challenges of the climate change.

Establishing rules for carbon markets and finding a common time frame will be the priorities for COP25.

"In the crucial 12 months ahead, it is essential that we secure more ambitious national commitments - particularly from the main emitters - to immediately start r...