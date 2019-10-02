Belgium's EU nominee sails through, despite allegations

Belgium's EU commission nominee has promised to be tough on countries such as Hungary or Poland on rule of law, while brushing off allegations that he was himself corrupt.
"Trust me, I will not hesitate to act when rule of law is in danger I will not compromise when democracy is at stake," the would-be justice commissioner said in his European Parliament (EP) hearing on Tuesday (2 October).
"I want to go forward on Article 7 procedures, not only in actual cases that we have, bu...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
