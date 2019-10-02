Ad
Veteran politician has attended 41 ministers' meetings at the EU Council in his time as Belgium's finance and foreign minister (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Belgium's EU nominee sails through, despite allegations

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belgium's EU commission nominee has promised to be tough on countries such as Hungary or Poland on rule of law, while brushing off allegations that he was himself corrupt.

"Trust me, I will not hesitate to act when rule of law is in danger I will not compromise when democracy is at stake," the would-be justice commissioner said in his European Parliament (EP) hearing on Tuesday (2 October).

"I want to go forward on Article 7 procedures, not only in actual cases that we have, bu...

