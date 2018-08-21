Ad
euobserver
UK Brexit negotiator Raab and EU chief negotiator Barnier met for the third time in little over a month (Photo: European Commission)

'Final phase' Brexit talks to go on 'continuously'

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

UK and EU negotiators agreed on Tuesday (21 August) in Brussels to step up political discussions to reach a compromise on the Brexit divorce deal by negotiating "continuously" as the risk of Britain crashing out of the club next March increases.

The UK Brexit negotiator Dominic Raab and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier met on Tuesday for the third time in little more than a month and are expected to meet next week as well.

"The negotiations are now entering the final stage," B...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

UK second thoughts unlikely to change Brexit strategy
EU urges no-deal Brexit preparation
EU will be blamed for no-deal Brexit, UK minister tells Berlin
Brexit talks resume as chance of 'no deal' put at 50:50
UK Brexit negotiator Raab and EU chief negotiator Barnier met for the third time in little over a month (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections