'Final phase' Brexit talks to go on 'continuously'

UK and EU negotiators agreed on Tuesday (21 August) in Brussels to step up political discussions to reach a compromise on the Brexit divorce deal by negotiating "continuously" as the risk of Britain crashing out of the club next March increases.

The UK Brexit negotiator Dominic Raab and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier met on Tuesday for the third time in little more than a month and are expected to meet next week as well.

"The negotiations are now entering the final stage," B...